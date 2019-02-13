Fox News Host Says He Hasn’t Washed His Hands In 10 Years

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

A Fox News host is making headlines after he made a stomach-churning confession on television.

Pete Hegseth was speaking to his “Fox & Friends” colleagues about eating day-old, unrefrigerated Pizza Hut (no big deal) and added a tidbit about his hygiene. The host doesn’t think he’s washed his hands in 10 years because “germs are not a real thing.”

Hide ya handshakes.

“Really,” he said. “I don’t really wash my hands ever,” he said. “I inoculate myself. Germs are not a real thing. I can’t see them, therefore they’re not real.”

Pete later said he was “clearly joking” and added that the media who reported on his horrible hygiene habits are “self-righteous” and “angry.”

To paraphrase the President from an hour ago: The Media is so self righteous and ANGRY! Loosen up and have some fun. The Country is doing well (as is my health!) P.S. I also support drinking from garden hoses & riding bikes w/o a helmet. Cue outrage…https://t.co/BubsAwBtFx — Pete Hegseth (@PeteHegseth) February 11, 2019

He’s incorrect. Maybe we just don’t want to run into POTUS’ (potentially) Staphylococcus spreading supporters.

When’s the last time you washed your hands? Are you too, “germ-free” like this guy?

