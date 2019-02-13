Fox News Host Says He Hasn’t Washed His Hands In 10 Years

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
via Bossip.com:
A Fox News host is making headlines after he made a stomach-churning confession on television.
Pete Hegseth was speaking to his “Fox & Friends” colleagues about eating day-old, unrefrigerated Pizza Hut (no big deal) and added a tidbit about his hygiene. The host doesn’t think he’s washed his hands in 10 years because “germs are not a real thing.”
Hide ya handshakes.
“Really,” he said. “I don’t really wash my hands ever,” he said. “I inoculate myself. Germs are not a real thing. I can’t see them, therefore they’re not real.”
Pete later said he was “clearly joking” and added that the media who reported on his horrible hygiene habits are “self-righteous” and “angry.”
He’s incorrect. Maybe we just don’t want to run into POTUS’ (potentially) Staphylococcus spreading supporters.
When’s the last time you washed your hands? Are you too, “germ-free” like this guy?
