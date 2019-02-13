CLOSE
News
HomeNews

Fox News Host Says He Hasn’t Washed His Hands In 10 Years

Leave a comment

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Midsection Of Man Washing Hands At Sink

Source: Jiraporn Gurle / EyeEm / Getty

via Bossip.com:

A Fox News host is making headlines after he made a stomach-churning confession on television.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Pete Hegseth was speaking to his “Fox & Friends” colleagues about eating day-old, unrefrigerated Pizza Hut (no big deal) and added a tidbit about his hygiene. The host doesn’t think he’s washed his hands in 10 years because “germs are not a real thing.”

Hide ya handshakes.

“Really,” he said. “I don’t really wash my hands ever,” he said. “I inoculate myself. Germs are not a real thing. I can’t see them, therefore they’re not real.”

Pete later said he was “clearly joking” and added that the media who reported on his horrible hygiene habits are “self-righteous” and “angry.”

He’s incorrect. Maybe we just don’t want to run into POTUS’ (potentially) Staphylococcus spreading supporters.

When’s the last time you washed your hands? Are you too, “germ-free” like this guy?

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

fox , host , reporter , sanitary , washing hands

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show:
Kandi Shares Updated Photos Of Her Daughter Riley’s Weight Loss Journey & She Looks Amazing!
Reginae Carter Birthday Party
9 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close