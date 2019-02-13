CDC Issues Raw Milk Warning After NY Resident Is Infected With Brucella Bacteria

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

via Bossip.com:

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is urging anyone who might’ve consumed milk, or milk products, from members-only food club Miller’s Biodiversity Farm to seek medical advice. Thanks to one of their cows someone was reportedly infected with Brucella bacteria and residents in as many as 19 states may have also been exposed.

From the NY Daily News:

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a food safety alert in 19 states over unpasteurized, or raw, milk from a Pennsylvania farm after a New York resident was infected with an antibiotic-resistant strain of Brucella bacteria, which causes the dangerous illness brucellosis.

The strain was found in a single cow, since removed from the milking herd, at the members-only food club Miller’s Biodiversity Farm in Quarryville, Penn., the CDC said Friday. One case had been confirmed in New York, “and an unknown number of people may have been exposed to RB51 from drinking the milk from this farm,” the CDC said in its advisory. “This type of Brucella is resistant to first-line drugs and can be difficult to diagnose because of limited testing options and the fact that early brucellosis symptoms are similar to those of more common illnesses like flu.­”

Untreated brucellosis can lead to heart problems, meningitis, and more. So, if you’ve consumed milk, or milk products, from Miller’s Biodiversity Farm (as far back as January 2016), you need to hit up your doctor.

