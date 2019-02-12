Rapper Mystikal Free On Bond After 18 Months In Jail

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

After 18 months of being behind bars, he is coming home.

Rapper Mystikal is free on a three million dollar bond. The cash reportedly came from an advance after the Louisiana rapper signed a new record contract and family funds. Mystikal, real name Michael Tyler has been in jail since August 2017 due to charges including first-degree rape and second-degree kidnapping.

Mystikal’s lawyers believe that he will eventually be cleared of all charges. His lawyer, Joel Pearce told TMZ “Based on all of the evidence we have, we strongly believe that an amicable resolution is not only possible but probable as an outcome in this case and that Michael Tyler will never be made to return to jail for a crime he didn’t commit.”

Mystikal was sentenced to six years in state prison in 2004 after pleading guilty to forcing his hairstylist to perform sex acts.

