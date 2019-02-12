Stoners Find Tiger Living Inside Abandoned Home They Went To Smoke In

In a scene that could happen either in a movie or somewhere in Houston, a couple of weed smokers discovered that their hangout to smoke also doubled as the home of an abandoned tiger.

The smokers called 311 when they found the tiger and 311 officials transferred the call to BARC Animal Shelter. The animal shelter received a warrant from Houston police to search the home located on the 9400 block of East Avenue J.

There, authorities discovered the tiger and gave him the nickname “Tyson,” after Mike Tyson in The Hangover. Officers said that the animal was well fed and good but he was also in a bad housing area.

“He’s in a rinky-dink cage that could easily bust open. It was secured with a nylon strap and a screwdriver for the top of the cage. He could have gone on a rampage in the city… anything could have happened!”

HPD’s Major Offender Animal Cruelty Unit and BARC responded and tranquilized Tyson the tiger so they could move him to BARC for the night. On Tuesday, an undisclosed animal sanctuary in Texas will transport Tyson to his new home. The location is not being made public while an investigation into who owns the tiger continues.

Happy update: An animal sanctuary in Texas has agreed to take Tyson the tiger! Tyson will be transported tomorrow morning. Location is undisclosed while the investigation continues. 🐅 #khou11 pic.twitter.com/VqhA5T5w1v — Lauren Talarico (@KHOULauren) February 12, 2019

In case you needed the rules on whether or not you can own a tiger, it’s legal to own a tiger in Texas IF the owner has a wild game permit. However, you CANNOT own a tiger in Houston and whoever happens to be in ownership of said tiger faces a hefty fine.

“It’s big and it’s scary,” neighbor Pablo Briagas told news outlets. “A lot of kids around the street too. My kids…the neighbor has kids, so, it’s scary.”

Brandon Caldwell Posted February 12, 2019

