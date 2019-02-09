Not Cool: 10 Brands & Companies Accused Of Racial Profiling

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

You would think that in 2019, brands would have an idea about what’s considered offensive and what’s not. Apparently not, because huge fashion companies like Gucci and Prada are still being called out for making racist isht and pretending not to see the issue.

Gucci and Prada are absolutely disgusting for all the black face crap they’re doing . pic.twitter.com/vvIuWAUZxK — Sofia The 1st (@sadsxnsets) February 9, 2019

Stars like Spike Lee and T.I. have spoken out about boycotting the famous brands.

There’s even a petition for Black folks to stop buying from Gucci, Prada and any other fashion companies that use African American likeness to sell products.

https://twitter.com/JessicaGrabbit/status/1094272722572591105

These days, it’s not only single individuals under fire for their racist behavior, but major brands and companies are getting called out for their total lack of respect. Hit the flip for 10 brands and companies accused of being racist over the years.

kiyonnathewriter Posted February 9, 2019

