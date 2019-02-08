Taraji P. Henson On Her Career: “I Didn’t Come To Hollywood To Fail”

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

We’ve watched Taraji P. Henson progress as an actress and Hollywood for in love with her since stepping into the business. She recently received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and is still on cloud nine since it.

This weekend, Henson’s movie “What Women Want” also debuts in theaters. She always knew that she was going to be successful in acting because she had her eye on the prize.

Henson said, “I didn’t come to Hollywood to fail.”

To continue success she makes sure to have a movie role under her belt every year. This year she has several movies coming out including “What Women Want” as well as a civil rights film.

If there was ever one role Henson would do again she mentioned it would be “Proud Mary.” She didn’t feel it was marketed right and believes a part two would be awesome if she got the opportunity.

Besides working on all these projects she is also planning to possibly get married this summer. Henson is engaged to former NFL player, Kelvin Hayden and is madly in love.

