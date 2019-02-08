From the looks of this trailer, the new “Shaft” promises to be funny and action packed! The film stars Samuel L. Jackson, Jessie T. Usher, Regina Hall, Richard Roundtree, and Alexandria Shipp.

According to IMDb, the film will follow John Shaft Jr. – played by Usher – as he works with his father to figure out the factuality behind his best friend’s abrupt death. The trailer features a lot of action, a smidge of comedy, and boastful arrogance; much like 2000’s “Shaft.”

The film is due in theaters June 14, 2019.

The New “Shaft” Movie is Gonna Epic!! was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Divine Martino Posted 2 hours ago

