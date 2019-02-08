Bill Cosby Moved To General Population In Pennsylvania Prison

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Contrary to popular belief, Bill Cosby is not bicking back and booling in a special area of the Pennsylvania prison where he’s currently serving three to ten years for sexual assault.

According to reports, the legally blind 81-year old has been moved to general population and is now in a single cell without a cell mate. State corrections spokeswoman Amy Worden told CNN that Cosby is being “treated just the same as any other inmate. Worden added that inmates there can spend several hours a day in the gym library, class or day room and that Cosby has inmates assigned to help him at times, given his age and disability.

The fallen legend has already spent about four months in special housing as he adjusted to the SCI-Phoenix prison in suburban Pennsylvania. Welp.

