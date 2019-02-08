CLOSE
British Actor Albert Finney of ‘Annie,’ ‘Skyfall’ Dead At 82

Albert Finney

Source: Fox Photos / Getty

Actor and five time Oscar nominee Albert Finney has reportedly died.

According to TMZ, Finney died after a short, undisclosed illness. His family reportedly says he passed away peacefully with friends and family by his side.

Finney, who started his career on stage doing Shakespeare, is best remembered for his role as Oliver “Daddy” Warbucks in the 1982 classic, “Annie” along with but over the years he received five Oscar nominations for his roles in Erin Brockovich, Murder on the Orient Express, Tom Jones, The Dresser and Under the Volcano but never won.

Finney was married four times and he had one child, a son named Simon.

SOURCE: TMZ

British Actor Albert Finney of ‘Annie,’ ‘Skyfall’ Dead At 82 was originally published on radionowindy.com

albert finney , Dead , death , Died

