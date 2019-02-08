CLOSE
Meek Mill And Drake Drop “Going Bad” Video [NEW VIDEO]

Meek Mill‘s been teasing the official video for “Going Bad” for days now, even dropping a slew of teaser photos with him and Drake like classic teacups. There’s a Bad Boys mock, a Goodfellas one and more.

But the actual “Going Bad” video is strictly about boss life living. In particular, Drake and Meek are making things more high stakes with every single move. There’s racing Phantoms, betting on horse races and a crew full of mob ties featuring the likes of Swizz BeatsPNB Rock, MustardNipsey HussleJ. Prince and more.

Watch the cinematic movie directed by Kid Art below.

 

