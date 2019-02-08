Meek Mill‘s been teasing the official video for “Going Bad” for days now, even dropping a slew of teaser photos with him and Drake like classic teacups. There’s a Bad Boys mock, a Goodfellas one and more.

But the actual “Going Bad” video is strictly about boss life living. In particular, Drake and Meek are making things more high stakes with every single move. There’s racing Phantoms, betting on horse races and a crew full of mob ties featuring the likes of Swizz Beats, PNB Rock, Mustard, Nipsey Hussle, J. Prince and more.

Watch the cinematic movie directed by Kid Art below.

The Latest:

Meek Mill And Drake Drop “Going Bad” Video [NEW VIDEO] was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Related

Brandon Caldwell Posted 16 hours ago

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show: