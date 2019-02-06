The GRAMMYS Motown Celebration Lineup Revealed!

Two days after the 2019 GRAMMY Awards, The Recording Academy, AEG Ehrlich Ventures and CBS will celebrate one of the most iconic record labels, Motown Records with their Motown 60: A GRAMMY Celebration. The live concert will be held on Feb. 12, 2019 in L.A. at the Microsoft Theater. It will air on April 21, 2019 on CBS.

The line up for the show was released this week and features a number of heavy hitters.

The event will be hossted by Cedric the Entertainer and Smokey Robinson. The tribute will also feature Boyz II Men, Chloe X Halle, Ciara, Lamont Dozier, Fantasia, Brian & Eddie Holland, Thelma Houston, Tori Kelly, John Legend, Little Big Town, NE-YO, Pentatonix, Martha Reeves, Diana Ross, Valerie Simpson, Mickey Stevenson, Meghan Trainor, and Stevie Wonder.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at AXS.com.

Jennifer | @jenn.alyse Posted 4 hours ago

