After Abuse Allegations, Darius McCrary’s Ex Wife Awarded Full Custody Of Their Daughter

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

via MadameNoire.com:

Darius McCrary has been locked up in a court battle with his ex-wife Tammy Brawner for nearly two years. In addition to the terms of the divorce on which the former couple needed to agree, there was also the matter of custody of their daughter.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

As this battle raged on, Brawner made claims that McCrary abused the little girl by dislocating her arm and holding her over a pot of boiling water. McCrary has always attempted to refute the claims by posting images of himself and his daughter in loving poses.

Brawner also claimed McCrary was abusive to her as well throughout their marriage, which began in 2014. As a result, Brawner, a former Harlem Globetrotter, was granted a restraining order for both herself and her child.

Now, according to TMZ, the couple, with the help of the courts, have come to a resolution. The two filed final divorce documents yesterday in Los Angeles.

As far as custody is concerned, Tammy was awarded legal and physical custody of three-year-old Zoey. Darius will be allowed weekly visits.

But there are conditions. For the first 20 visits, Zoey will be monitored.

The judge also ordered that McCrary complete alcohol/drug abuse and batterers intervention classes for the next year and six parenting classes.

Once he completes the classes, his visits will be unmonitored. But he’ll still have to enroll in co-parenting classes.

Both parents are prohibited from speaking in a “negative or disrespectful or derogatory manner” around their daughter.

McCrary will pay Brawner $1,366 a month in child support but no spousal support.

He must also submit two random drug tests within the next 60 days. And naturally, neither parent is allowed to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol when Zoey is in their care.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM: