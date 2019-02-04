Chris Tucker Confirms ‘Rush Hour 4’ Is Coming

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

via MadameNoire.com:

Are you ready for Rush Hour 4? Chris Tucker has confirmed that the fourth installment is in the works.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

During a visit to the Winging It podcast, Tucker revealed that the script is in the initial stages of being developed.

“We’re working on a few things on the script right now, so we’re trying to get into production,” the 47-year-old said. “But we’re working on it and trying to get it going…Jackie Chan wants to do it, I want to do it, [the] studio wants to do it, so we’re trying to get it together.”

Tucker expressed excitement about teaming up with Chan again, whom he said he was a big fan of before they met.

“I knew that my comedy style would work good with his martial arts and his comedy, so it was a perfect match for me, because I could be physical and be funny in that certain movie.”

No word on a release date but but we can’t wait to see Detective James Carter and Inspector Lee join forces again on the big screen after 12 years. After the first Rush Hour was filmed in Los Angeles, the sequels went international, with Rush Hour 2 in Hong Kong and Rush Hour 3 in Paris. We can’t help but wonder where the next one will take us!

Altogether, the Rush Hour series racked in a combined $849 million in the box office.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Related

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show: