Why Did Liam Neeson Feel The Need To Tell Us He Wanted To Kill A Random Black Person?

via MadameNoire.com:

You probably didn’t wake up thinking about Liam Neeson this morning. But after this morning’s news stories circulated the internet, you might be ready to add him to your list of cancellations. The cliff notes version is that Neeson, in an interview with The Independent, thought it would be prudent to share a story of his disturbing racism.

In what began about a story of one of his characters, Neeson shared that he learned that violent revenge doesn’t tend to work.

He said, “There’s something primal—God forbid you’ve ever had a member of your family hurt under criminal conditions. I’ll tell you a story. This is true.”

Neeson learned, after a trip overseas, that a woman with whom he was very close had been raped.

“She handled the situation of rape in the most extraordinary way. But my immediate reaction was…I asked, did she know who it was? No. What colour were they? She said it was a black person. I went up and down areas with a cosh, (a thick heavy stick or bar used as a weapon or bludgeon.), hoping some [makes air quotes] ‘black bastard’ would come out of a pub and have a go at me about something, you know? So that I could…kill him.”

You might be wondering, what inspired this twisted, racist and ridiculous confession? Neeson admits that he knows it was horrible and that it might not be the best idea to share with a journalist. But he says, “It’s awful. But I did learn a lesson from it, when I eventually thought, ‘What the f*ck are you doing, you know?’

Perhaps Neeson should have asked that same question as he was sharing this particular story. But alas, he did not. And when the interview hit the web, outrage erupted.

