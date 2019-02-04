Cardi B’s Former AP History Teacher Gives Us A Breakdown You Won’t Forget

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Cardi B’s handle of United States history was made evident last year in a GQ interview, where the rapper revealed her love for everything political.

“I love government. I’m obsessed with presidents. I’m obsessed to know how the system works,” Cardi said.

The Invasion of Privacy rapper then went into a lengthy soliloquy about the lives of President Franklin D. Roosevelt, First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt and the New Deal, Roosevelt signature legislation which helped to stabilize the economy during the Great Depression. Not to mention, the rapper can also chronologically recite the names of all the past presidents.

So when Cardi took to Instagram two weeks ago to give her no holds barred opinion on the government shutdown, several politicians and pundits thought it was appropriate to dive into the pool of respectability. Because in their minds, why would a woman like Cardi have anything knowledge to say about our current political system?

But Cardi B’s AP history teacher, Joan Hill shared that Cardi was always a top-notch student, especially when it came to civics. She also made sure to hit back at all the naysayers who doubted her former student’s abilities.

Cardi’s former history teacher dragging the girls on Facebook. 😭 pic.twitter.com/vYDtNYp7Xm — . (@BardiUpdatess) February 2, 2019

“For those of you on my feed who are trashing Cardi B for representing a political voice a) she probably scored higher than you on the US History regents exam and was in an AP govt class b) you’re not nearly as busy as her, and what have you done to advance political discourse in this country? c) She has a national platform and is using it to speak about things that are important…why can’t we respect that? d) STFU and take a seat,” Hill wrote.

After Cardi’s well received message about the government shutdown, late night host Stephen Colbert made a petition to advocate for Cardi to give a State of the Union response after Trump’s upcoming speech.

😂😂😂🤷🏽‍♀️🤷🏽‍♀️🤷🏽‍♀️🤷🏽‍♀️why not …I get straight to the point .Government shutdown over 🎉🎉🎉🎉 https://t.co/HwcNU5LEqy — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 25, 2019

While Cardi played coy and tweeted “Why not?” in response, we will just have to wait and see if the whole thing comes together.

