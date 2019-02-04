Trey Songz and Chris Brown are giving fans double the pleasure with this new music video for Trey’s new record “Chi Chi”.

The two longtime friends have been teasing fans with little sneak peeks of the video on Instagram and on Monday morning they officially dropped the video!

As expected the video features plenty of eye-candy as two of our favorite R&B heartthrobs celebrate their bachelor lifestyles in the video.

Take a look at the official music video for “Chi Chi” below.

WATCH: Trey Songz & Chris Brown Drop ‘Chi Ch” Music Video was originally published on hot963.com

Lauren Beasley Posted 2 hours ago

