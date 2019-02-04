CLOSE
Watch: Gladys Knight Sings National Anthem at Super Bowl LIII [VIDEO]

Gladys Knight took the field before the players in Sunday’s Super Bowl LIII, performing a powerful rendition of the National Anthem.

The set also featured performance artist and deaf activist Aarron Loggins, who signed the anthem in honor of the National Association of the Deaf (NAD).

The “Empress of Soul’s” appearance in her hometown of Atlanta, Georgia follows the footsteps of artists including Cher, Aretha Franklin, Whitney Houston, Billy Joel and P!nk who performed last year.

Source: Rolling Stone

Close