Chamillionaire Set To Donate $10,000 In A Black Founder’s Company For Black History Month

Source: Kevin Rawls / Grundy Wiley / Radio One Houston

Chamillionaire has opted for tech ventures over slabs but the Houston every man is still finding ways to give back. Cham announced on Twitter Friday night that he’s set to donate $10,000 to the founder of a black company for Black History Month.

“I was with my circle of peers, a lot of conversations about better ways to support black founders and entrepreneurs,” Cham says in the video. “More ways we can invest more money back into our communities. And since it’s Black History Month, I want to kick it off by donating $10,000 in a black founder’s company. Of all the money being raised out there, companies with black founders make up %1 and companies with black women founders make up .2% so we gotta do better.”

Cham says he’ll reveal more details soon but this is an amazing look, especially for a black start-up looking to make waves.

Chamillionaire Set To Donate $10,000 In A Black Founder’s Company For Black History Month was originally published on theboxhouston.com

