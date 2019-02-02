Chamillionaire Set To Donate $10,000 In A Black Founder’s Company For Black History Month

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Chamillionaire has opted for tech ventures over slabs but the Houston every man is still finding ways to give back. Cham announced on Twitter Friday night that he’s set to donate $10,000 to the founder of a black company for Black History Month.

“I was with my circle of peers, a lot of conversations about better ways to support black founders and entrepreneurs,” Cham says in the video. “More ways we can invest more money back into our communities. And since it’s Black History Month, I want to kick it off by donating $10,000 in a black founder’s company. Of all the money being raised out there, companies with black founders make up %1 and companies with black women founders make up .2% so we gotta do better.”

I’m investing $10,000 in a black founder’s company. Watch for details and send me your pitch. #BlackHistoryMonth pic.twitter.com/VR14KBqpW0 — Chamillionaire (@chamillionaire) February 2, 2019

Cham says he’ll reveal more details soon but this is an amazing look, especially for a black start-up looking to make waves.

