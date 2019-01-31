Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Domonique Cordero Smith was sentenced to 15 years in prison by a judge for not only breaking into a funeral home in 2015, but sexually assaulting a female corpse. According to BET, Smith left DNA evidence and was caught on surveillance cameras at the home.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Reports state that the Smith was in the room where the body was stored and took the underwear off the corpse, sexually assaulted the body then put it in his backpack. Later on that day Smith was arrested and officers found the underwear.

SEE ALSO: Funeral Home Owner Faces Felonies After Decades-Old Human Remains Found In Shed

He will have to serve 15 years in prison as well as serve 12 years on probation.

Assistant District Attorney George Lipscomb said, “I think all of us would agree he’s got some issues.”

Smith had three different evaluations done by private psychotherapist. Two believed he could stand trial, while one didn’t think he could.

See photos of the worst prisons in the U.S. below.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Man Pleads Guilty After Breaking Into Funeral Home To Have Sex With Corpse was originally published on getuperica.com

Related