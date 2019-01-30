CLOSE
Watch The First Episode Of King Keraun’s “That White People Sh*t” [VIDEO]

If you hadn’t heard, King Keraun has his own show on Fuse called That White People Sh*t in which Keraun puts himself in some of the more ridiculous situations known to man. Well, if you haven’t caught the first two episodes, you can watch episode one now on YouTube!

“This week King Keraun is on a quest to understand why white people love making things. And when he tries making things himself, the real question is whether he’ll make it out alive!”

 

Watch The First Episode Of King Keraun’s “That White People Sh*t” [VIDEO] was originally published on theboxhouston.com

