“I Was Scared”: Tisha Campbell-Martin Granted Restraining Order Against Duane, Claims He’s Been Physically Abusive For Years

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

via Madamenoire:

Ever since it was announced that Tisha Campbell-Martin and Duane Martin were calling it quits last February after more than 20 years and two kids together, the details of their split have become more and more complicated.

There were the financial woes, including the bankruptcy they filed that had to be taken care of first; She accused him of hiding money; He sought out spousal support from her; and she most recently claimed that he threatened to keep their sons, Ezekiel and Xen, from her. Now, Tisha has been granted a restraining order based on some very alarming allegations. She says Duane has been “emotionally, mentally and physically” abusive to her for years.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Per a filing obtained by The Blast, Tisha decided to go public about the abuse she claims she’s faced at the hands of her estranged husband after an incident in December. She filed for the restraining order on January 24, stating that when she went to the home they shared to see their son, who was sick at the time, Duane allegedly “grabbed me by my arm to try to get me in the bedroom.”

However, she said in a sworn statement that things had actually been volatile, including physically, since right after they said “I do” in 1996.

“I kept things hidden from my family his family our friends and the public, save a few very close friends and people who may have witnessed, over the past two decades, filing it away in the back of my mind to protect my family, the community and the pubIic’s persona of my spouse,” she said.

SEE ALSO: Tisha Campbell Says Ex Duane Martin Has $750K Shirt Collection, Demanding Spousal Support

“I always thought of myself as a strong woman and keeping it moving was a positive trait but it was a cover up for the truth and truthfully, I was scared,” she continued. “I’m scared now of the ramifications and what he may do but I owe it to myself and my kids to follow through with this report and at least share a few incidences.”

Some of the incidences shared in Tisha’s affidavit include claims that her estranged husband would hold her up against the wall by her neck, choking her, that he punched her in the upper chest/shoulder during an argument, and that right before she moved forward with the divorce, he slapped her hand away when she pointed at the door (to tell him to leave) during an argument. The language used during the alleged arguments detailed in her filing was pretty rough.

Tisha also filed a police report on January 12 with the LAPD over past allegations that he pinned her against a wall and put his arm on her throat. The date of this particular incident she filed for wasn’t specified.

She also accuses Duane of constantly belittling her, specifically by talking negatively about her weight, questioning her intelligence, saying she didn’t contribute financially to their household, telling her to stick to acting only, yelling at her in front of her mother and brother, and even going to people they know claiming she doesn’t care about their kids.

Some of the family and friends she mentioned in the affidavit also provided summary reports to share their own insight on what they saw within Tisha and Duane’s marriage, though those reports weren’t made public.

Tisha’s restraining order filing was granted and according to The Blast, Duane was ordered to stay 100 yards away from his estranged wife until a hearing in February. Their kids were not included in the restraining order.

The couple announced they were divorcing last year, and at the time, made it seem like things were peaceful. He called her his #BFF on social media and she said they were “separate but one united front no matter what!!!”

That is, obviously, no longer the case.

See photos of Tisha Campbell-Martin and Duane Martin below.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM: