Kanye Hit With $600K Lawsuit After Refusing To Pay For Yeezy Fabric

Kanye West has been hit with a $600,000 lawsuit by a Japanese fabric company that says he hasn’t paid for the fabric he ordered for his YEEZY fashion line.

The textile company Toki Sen I says that the two parties made an agreement back in June for $624,000 of fleece fabric, but Kanye backed out of the deal.

The Japanese company has been able to unload the thousands of yards of fabric and are seeking to get back $624,000 in storage fees.

YEEZY nor Kanye West have spoken about the issue as of yet.

Paris Nicole Posted 3 hours ago

