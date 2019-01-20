Taraji P. Henson Gets Her Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Taraji P. Henson has come a long way since screaming out, “I hate you, Jody!” to the back of Tyrese’s bald head in Baby Boy. With movies like The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button, Hustle and Flow, Hidden Figures and movie and film credits dating back to the 90’s, it’s about time Henson got a star to match the bold and bright career she’s created for herself.

Ana Martinez, producer of the Hollywood Walk Of Fame, announced that Henson will receive her star on the famed pathway on Monday, January 28. She says that like other celebrities who adorn the famed tourist attraction, Henson’s star power is undeniable:

“Taraji P Henson is a powerful woman and a powerful actress. She is an entertainer that fans cannot take their eyes off of due to her great acting ability.” “We welcome her bright star on our Walk Of Fame.”

Traditionally in these ceremonies, a celebrity’s closest friends, family and colleagues within the industry speak in honor of the recipient. It has yet to be confirmed, but there’s a possibility director John Singleton (who worked with Henson on Baby Boy) along with rapper Mary J. Blige will speak at the big ceremony later this month.

Congratulations Taraji! You can check out Henson doing what she does best in her latest film What Men Want (a remake of Mel Gibson’s What Women Want) when it hits theaters February 9.

