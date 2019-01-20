CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Cardi B Claps Back At Tomi Lahren’s ‘Genius Political Mind’ Comment

Leave a comment

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Street Style - New York Fashion Week February 2017 - Day 4

Source: Matthew Sperzel / Getty

via Bossip.com:

Cardi B’s defending herself because Tomi Lahren sent shade her way after her video blasting Donald Trump for continuing the government shutdown went viral.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

According to Cardi, Trump should be ashamed of himself for demanding billions for his border wall, and she noted that it’s not comparable to the Obama shut down that went on for 17 days for the affordable care act.

“I don’t want to hear y’all motherf****s talking about ‘Oh, but Obama shut down the government for 17 days’” she says in the video. “Yeah, b*** For healthcare! Our country is in a hellhole right now. All for a f**** wall,” Cardi said.

Tomi then sarcastically commented about Cardi being the “latest genius political mind” to endorse the Dems…

and Cardi sent her a terse “dog walking” warning.

https://twitter.com/iamcardib/status/1086906901328084993

She then let Tomi have some words about being a “blinded, racist, sheep.”

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

cardi b , donald trump , Tomi Lahren

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show:
13 Photos That Prove Lil Duval Has Always Been Living His Best Life
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
13 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close