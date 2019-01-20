Cardi B Claps Back At Tomi Lahren’s ‘Genius Political Mind’ Comment

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
via Bossip.com:
Cardi B’s defending herself because Tomi Lahren sent shade her way after her video blasting Donald Trump for continuing the government shutdown went viral.
According to Cardi, Trump should be ashamed of himself for demanding billions for his border wall, and she noted that it’s not comparable to the Obama shut down that went on for 17 days for the affordable care act.
“I don’t want to hear y’all motherf****s talking about ‘Oh, but Obama shut down the government for 17 days’” she says in the video. “Yeah, b*** For healthcare! Our country is in a hellhole right now. All for a f**** wall,” Cardi said.
Tomi then sarcastically commented about Cardi being the “latest genius political mind” to endorse the Dems…
and Cardi sent her a terse “dog walking” warning.
She then let Tomi have some words about being a “blinded, racist, sheep.”
