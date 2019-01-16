City Girls Drop Explosive “Twerk” Video Featuring Cardi B [NSFW]

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
In the words of Bernie Mac in Friday: Lawd have mercy!
City Girls and Cardi B have released the explosive video for their collab on “Twerk,” a song from City Girls’ Girl Code EP. It’s everything the title suggests: booty bouncing everywhere, but with a cool safari theme that places them in nature on a hunt to find the world’s greatest twerker.
The rappers challenged women from all over the world to twerk for a chance to win $25,000 and selected 25 to compete in Miami.
Animal print body paint help take the video to the next level in the visual that’s said to have caused Cardi B to miss her court date in New York City a couple months ago. Take a look below and tell us whether or not you think it was worth the trouble:
