Why Keyshia Cole And Daniel Gibson Still Aren’t Divorced

Keyshia Cole and Daniel Gibson are a pretty hot topic after this weekend fans found out they were still married. The couple exchanged vows in 2011 and in 2014 she filed for divorce.

The two allegedly broke up after Daniel allegedly cheated on her. During their marriage they had their son, which continues to be a battle as well.

Gary With Da Tea mentioned that shady paperwork filed by Daniel’s attorney led them to not getting a divorce. When Keyshia went back to file more paperwork she said it was because of irreconcilable differences.

Daniel fired back and now wants Keyshia to give him spousal support as well as sole custody of their child.

The judge for their case claims that it will be tossed out if the two don’t finalize certain decisions.

