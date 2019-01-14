CLOSE
Make ‘Em Say Unghhh: Master P Announces Mega-Deal With Lionsgate Studios To Produce Biopic

via Bossip.com:

Hip Hop Mogul Master P took to Instagram to announce a huge partnership deal with Lionsgate to produce his first biopic “King of the South IceCream Man.” P briefly talked about the film, promising it would be bigger and better than “Straight Outta Compton”, which was a huge commercial success and grossed over $200 Million worldwide.

It’s been reported that Tyger Williams (Menace 2 Society) has signed on to be involved in the film.

 

Big salute to Master P, a Hip Hop legend still making boss moves in the game.

