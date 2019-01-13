Big Boi To Join Travis Scott, Maroon 5 For Super Bowl Halftime Show

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

After all the controversy about there not being any kind of Atlanta hip-hop involved with the Super Bowl Halftime show, Maroon 5 confirmed on Twitter on Sunday that Big Boi of OutKast is set to join them and Travis Scott on February 3rd.

Daddy Fat Sacks’ inclusion is a no brainer as he’s not only one of the greatest emcees to ever touch a mic, he’s one of the pioneers of Atlanta hip-hop, period. For 25 years as a member of OutKast and on the solo tip, Big Boi has repped Atlanta to the fullest.

Of course, a few people reacted favorably to the news:

just make it a Big Boi concert and show occasional shots of Maroon 5 in the crowd — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) January 13, 2019

I will be watching the Super Bowl for Big Boi and Big Boi only — Jeañña (@jeannathomas) January 13, 2019

We have a sad portion of a generation who doesn’t even know who Big Boi is. pic.twitter.com/4FjZyaxJXm — 🇺🇸🇲🇽 True To The 404 🇲🇽🇺🇸 (@ATLSportsNut_19) January 13, 2019

Here’s us hoping for at least an OutKast spot — but that would involve convincing André 3000 and that may be something totally different.

