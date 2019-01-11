R. Kelly Is Reportedly Having Severe Panic Attacks In The Wake Of Exposing Docu-Series

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

This doesn’t come as much of a surprise, especially considering everything that’s gone down recently.

Via | HotNewHipHop

R. Kelly isn’t feeling too good.

Lifetime’s docuseries Surviving R. Kelly is the most talked about piece of entertainment that isn’t connected to a superhero movie. The series essentially set up the imminent demise of R. Kelly’s legacy.

Over 50 people spoke candidly about the mental, physical, and sexual abuse they endured or witnessed others live through when dealing with the legendary R&B star. In the wake of all the bad press and exposing stories, TMZ is reporting that Kells’ health has been declining.

Black Twitter speaks out about “Surviving R. Kelly” below.

