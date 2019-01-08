‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Tommie Lee Indicted on Child Abuse Charges

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

“Love & Hip Hop Atlanta“ star Tommie Lee has been indicted on child abuse charges. The indictment, which was filed in Georgia, detailed an account of Tommie Lee going to her daughter’s middle school in October and abusing her.

Lee disrupted the class and slapped her daughter on the hand with her purse strap, slapped her across the face, slammed her into a locker and dragged her by the hair down the hall.

Lee has seven charges, three of them are felony charges, if she is charged with all seven she could spend 54 years in jail. After Tommie was arrested for the incident, she was arrested less than 24 hours later because she violated a restraining order that kept her from seeing her daughter.

Lee has been in and out of jail for the past couple of years and she recently announced that she was leaving Love & Hip-Hop Atlanta.

