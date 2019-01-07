Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

The effects of the damning documentary, Surviving R.Kelly, has left the R&B singer scrambling to clear his name. The 51-year-old has announced that he will be exposing the accusers on his new website/Facebook page called, “Surviving Lies.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

According to TMZ, the Chicago native vows to call out the “blatant lies” by the women who appeared in the Lifetime documentary and going down the list, one by one. The site itself will be called, survivinglies.com and although it’s not live yet, his camp his hastily on the job to get it launched soon and in the meantime, created a Facebook page dedicated to the cause.

Kelly’s first target seems to be 35-year-old, Asante McGee, who claimed to be one of the singer’s sex slave living in his Atlanta home.

Kelly’s team has put out a video to debunk McGee’s claims of sexual abuse and being controlled by the singer with a leaked phone call between her and her boyfriend.

The identities of the people on tape haven’t been authenticated but this seems to be just the beginning. R. Kelly’s camp is also accusing Joycelyn Savage’s father of being in cahoots with McGee for extortion.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

R. Kelly Plans To “Expose” Survivors After Explosive Documentary was originally published on 1053rnb.com