Stay Woke: 5 Ways The Government Shutdown Will Impact Millennials

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Once again, Donald Trump is out here wildin’ and negatively impacting American lives. On Thursday, Trump and congressional leaders had a meeting to negotiate an end to the government shutdown — but it looks like it could last a while until DT gets what he wants.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

And what he wants is to build a wall around the Mexican border to the U.S. The New York Times reports: “President Trump threatened on Friday to keep the federal government partly closed for “months or even years” if he did not get $5.6 billion for his wall at the southern border, and he warned that he was considering declaring a national emergency to build it without congressional approval.”

We’re already headed into week three of the shutdown and despite thousands of employees being furloughed, not getting paid and several government agencies being closed, Trump still hasn’t budged. But he told reporters on Friday that when he hosted members of the Border Patrol union at the White House, they told him not to worry about them, and that he was doing “a great thing for our country.”

However, the average working American doesn’t feel the same way. People’s lives have been put on hold until petty Trump gets his wall. He even tweeted: “I don’t care that most of the workers not getting paid are Democrats, I want to stop the Shutdown as soon as we are in agreement on Strong Border Security! I am in the White House ready to go, where are the Dems?”

I don’t care that most of the workers not getting paid are Democrats, I want to stop the Shutdown as soon as we are in agreement on Strong Border Security! I am in the White House ready to go, where are the Dems? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 5, 2019

It’s a dangerous time to be an American. It’s even more daunting to be a millenial trying to build your life in Trump’s America. Hit the flip for all the ways the government shutdown will affect us 20-somethings.

—

Work

If you’re one of many millenials that happens to have a government job, chances are you won’t work or get paid during the shutdown.

—

Fun

If you’re thinking of doing something fun with the family right now, you should probably put it on hold. The Smithsonian museums and the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C are closed during the shutdown. As well as many National Parks and Zoos.

—

Refund Check

Since the IRS has pretty much stopped working, that means they won’t be issuing refund checks during the government shutdown. But they’re still accepting payments though. SMH.

—

Military Payments

Since the people who issue paychecks to military folks will be furloughed, that means service members probably won’t be getting paid.

—

Immigration

Immigration courts are closed during the shutdown, which means that cases that were scheduled months in advance have to be postponed indefinitely.

—

Student Loan Payments

Obviously, the greedy government still expects their payments on time. But if you’re trying to consolidate or discharge your debt, you’d have to wait until the after the shutdown.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Stay Woke: 5 Ways The Government Shutdown Will Impact Millennials was originally published on globalgrind.com

Related

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show: