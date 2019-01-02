Gary’s Tea: Saint West Allegedly Spits On Kid At Playground, Rickey Smiley Gives Tiffany Haddish Comedic Advice & More

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Saint West, son of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West may need a lesson on how to treat other kids nicely. Gary With Da Tea is reporting that the 3-year-old allegedly spit on another kid at a mall playground.

Moreover the little kid that got spit on allegedly told his uncle and that’s when he pointed out Saint West. Gary mentioned that if he did do this he wonders where he got it from.

In other news, Tiffany Haddish is making headlines after forgetting her jokes during her performance in Miami. The comedian feels horrible about what happened and just apologized and drank with the crowd.

Rickey Smiley mentioned that the venue she did it at isn’t made for a comedy show and gave her some advice. He believes that she should possibly do a “Tiffany Haddish & Friends” show. This way it takes a lot of pressure off of her and makes you a better headliner when the opportunity comes.

