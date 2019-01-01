11 Motivating Shonda Rhimes Quotes To Get You Through Life was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Shonda Rhimes' Most Inspiring Quotes "The best stories are often true… The narrative of human life is most beautiful when told truthfully and without boundaries."

2. Shonda Rhimes' Most Inspiring Quotes "If you are a kid and you are out there and you are chubby and not so cute and nerdy and shy and invisible and in pain, whatever your race, whatever your gender, whatever your sexual orientation, I'm standing here to tell you: You are not alone. Your tribe of people, they are out there in the world. Waiting for you."

3. Shonda Rhimes' Most Inspiring Quotes "I'm a black woman every day, and I'm not confused about that. I'm not worried about that. I don't need to have a discussion with you about how I feel as a black woman, because I don't feel disempowered as a black woman."

4. Shonda Rhimes' Most Inspiring Quotes "Dreams are lovely. But they are just dreams. Fleeting, ephemeral, pretty. But dreams do not come true just because you dream them. It's hard work that makes things happen. It's hard work that creates change."

5. Shonda Rhimes' Most Inspiring Quotes "You want to be a writer? A writer is someone who writes every day, so start writing. You don't have a job? Get one. Any job. Don't sit at home waiting for the magical opportunity. Who are you? Prince William? No. Get a job. Go to work. Do something until you can do something else."

6. Shonda Rhimes' Most Inspiring Quotes "At some point, you have to make a decision. Boundaries don't keep other people out. They fence you in. Life is messy. That's how we're made. So, you can waste your lives drawing lines. Or you can live your life crossing them."

7. Shonda Rhimes' Most Inspiring Quotes "A hashtag does not make you Dr. King. A hashtag does not change anything. It's a hashtag. It's you, sitting on your butt, typing on your computer and then going back to binge-watching your favorite show. I do it all the time. For me, it's Game of Thrones. Volunteer some hours. Focus on something outside yourself. Devote a slice of your energies towards making the world suck less every week."

8. Shonda Rhimes' Most Inspiring Quotes "The only limit to success is your own imagination."

9. Shonda Rhimes' Most Inspiring Quotes "Making it through the glass ceiling to the other side was simply a matter of running on a path created by other women's footprints."

10. Shonda Rhimes' Most Inspiring Quotes "My kids are not my friends. They are my children. My goal is not to get them to like me. My goal is to raise citizens."