Now You Can Grab Adult Sparkling Pedialyte As Your Go-To Hangover Helper

C‘mon, bruh—you know you shouldn’t have had that 6th shot of Henny. But since you went for it anyway, we have some news for you: your favorite hangover helper just got an adult reboot.

Just in time for New Years, Pedialyte, the electrolyte-filled drink known for helping kids with the stomach flu, created a sparkling version to help out adults who are lacking in the hydration department called Sparkling Rush.

The case comes with six powder-filled packets and is available in two flavors: cherry and grape. According to the press release, the drink guarantees “advanced rehydration with a fizz, with an optimal balance of electrolytes and carbohydrates to prevent mild to moderate dehydration.”

However, according to Bonnie Taub-Dix, a Registered Dietary Nutritionist, don’t expect these packets to work miracles. The author of “Read It Before You Eat It – Taking You From Label to Table” told TODAY Food that it doesn’t really matter which Pedialyte you’re drinking as long as you’re taking something that will replenish your electrolytes.

“Pedialyte [the ‘pedia’ means kids] was created for kids who need replenishment when [they get] ill from vomiting, diarrhea, fever, and so on,” said Taub-Dix. “The attraction to Pedialyte, perhaps is to get more sodium and potassium with less calories—but whether you really need that quantity is another story.”

She continues by saying that the fizzy bubbles won’t really help much, they’re just purely for those who prefer something sparkling.

“I don’t think it matters—it just might seem more like soda for those who prefer bubbles,” Taub-Dix said. “For some people, those whose hangovers have gone too far [and include] throwing up, the bubbles may be more bloating and lead to gastrointestinal discomfort.”

So it’s your choice—nonetheless, try to drink responsibly next time. You’re getting too old for this ish.

