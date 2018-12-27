CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

The Carters Spotted in Brooklyn For Family Time [PHOTOS]

Leave a comment

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 - Show

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

The Carters are spending part of their holiday in the Big Apple.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

A photographer captured Bey and Jay enjoying some quality time with Blue, the twins Rumi and Sir and family members in Prospect Park.

According to the Daily Mail, the outing was to honor Jay-Z’s grandmother, Hattie White, with her own bench in the park. The inscription on the seat reportedly reads: “Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago. With Love and Admiration to our root, Hattie White.”

How sweet!

Can you believe Rumi and Sir are almost 2 years old? Check out the pics below.

 

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Jay Z & Beyonce Are ‘On The Run’ In Jamaica

8 photos Launch gallery

Jay Z & Beyonce Are ‘On The Run’ In Jamaica

Continue reading Jay Z & Beyonce Are ‘On The Run’ In Jamaica

Jay Z & Beyonce Are ‘On The Run’ In Jamaica

The Carters Spotted in Brooklyn For Family Time [PHOTOS] was originally published on 92q.com

Beyonce , Brooklyn , Jay-Z

comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close