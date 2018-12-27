The Carters Spotted in Brooklyn For Family Time [PHOTOS]

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

The Carters are spending part of their holiday in the Big Apple.

A photographer captured Bey and Jay enjoying some quality time with Blue, the twins Rumi and Sir and family members in Prospect Park.

According to the Daily Mail, the outing was to honor Jay-Z’s grandmother, Hattie White, with her own bench in the park. The inscription on the seat reportedly reads: “Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago. With Love and Admiration to our root, Hattie White.”

How sweet!

Can you believe Rumi and Sir are almost 2 years old? Check out the pics below.

