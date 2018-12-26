New York City Naming Streets To Honor Wu-Tang Clan & The Notorious B.I.G.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Looks like New York city is finally – as the 90s kids used to say – recognizing as the City Council of the Big Apple voted 48-0 to honor Hip-Hop icons The Notorious B.I.G. and the Wu-Tang Clan, as well as folk singer Woody Guthrie, in their home boroughs.

According to Gothamist the New York City Council overwhelmingly approved the move during their final meeting of the year and we couldn’t be happier with the result.

Christopher Wallace Way would be located on St. James Place, between Fulton Street and Gates Avenue in Brooklyn, the same block where the late rapper Biggie Smalls grew up. The street co-naming was spurred on by local culture advocate LeRoy McCarthy, who was also a driver behind the newly named Wu-Tang Clan District, located at the southeast of Vanderbilt Avenue and Targee Street in Staten Island. There’s no present name for that location.

McCarthy told Gothamist today, “I’m happy that NYC officials are finally giving the city’s indigenous ‘Hip Hop’ music the respect and recognition that it deserves. It took a long time and lots of hard-work to advance the Christopher Wallace Way & Wu-Tang Clan District street co-naming, but ya know what, Hip Hop Don’t Stop.”

Woody Guthrie Way meanwhile will be finding itself located on Mermaid Avenue between W. 35th and W 36th streets in Coney Island where he and his wife lived in the 40’s.

Check out how the meeting went below and let us know if you’re happy with the latest moves made by the NY City Council.

