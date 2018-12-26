Tyra Banks Ready To Leave “America’s Got Talent”

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Tyra Banks making “boss moves.”

After taking over Nick Cannon’s place on the popular television show America’s Got Talent, the host and former top model will be leaving the show.

Saying, “I think I really had a nice run on ‘AGT’… I had a lot of fun,” Banks is looking to focus on producing and has been teasing a big project for 2019. She was inspired by the success of Life Size 2 which by all accounts was a huge success on the Freeform channel.

I guess we will just have to wait and see what’s next for the new mom. We are sure it will land her at the top!

