CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Cam Newton’s Family Christmas Card Features His Longtime Love & Their Four Kids [PHOTOS]

Leave a comment

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2016 - Arrivals

Source: Jeffrey Mayer / Getty

via Bossip.com:

Cam Newton and his longtime love are showing off their beautiful family.

Cam Newton and his girlfriend Kia Proctor recently posed for a family Christmas card featuring their four beautiful children. This year’s heartfelt holiday photo features their youngest Camidas Swain being held in Cam’s arms and Kia’s oldest daughter looking like a spitting image of her mother.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

 

The couple’s other two children Chosen and Sovereign-Dior are also absolutely adorable alongside a red-haired Kia who wears Liridona Matoshi and Vjollca Llapashtica gowns.

All of the shots are courtesy of Cam’s personal photographer David Ricks III with creative direction from Shadé Oloniyo.

View this post on Instagram

✨🎄✨ Dress: @donamatoshiofficial

A post shared by Ms. Kia (@_k1a_) on

 

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

cam newton , christmas , holidays

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show:
13 Photos That Prove Lil Duval Has Always Been Living His Best Life
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
13 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close