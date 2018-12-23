Cam Newton’s Family Christmas Card Features His Longtime Love & Their Four Kids [PHOTOS]

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Cam Newton and his longtime love are showing off their beautiful family.

Cam Newton and his girlfriend Kia Proctor recently posed for a family Christmas card featuring their four beautiful children. This year’s heartfelt holiday photo features their youngest Camidas Swain being held in Cam’s arms and Kia’s oldest daughter looking like a spitting image of her mother.

The couple’s other two children Chosen and Sovereign-Dior are also absolutely adorable alongside a red-haired Kia who wears Liridona Matoshi and Vjollca Llapashtica gowns.

All of the shots are courtesy of Cam’s personal photographer David Ricks III with creative direction from Shadé Oloniyo.

