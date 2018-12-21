Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Michelle Obama has been making headlines all week, especially after telling the nation she once took her husband to counseling in an effort to “fix him.” Obama was visiting The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon when she dropped that tidbit of information…the clip went viral instantly.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The best-selling author told Fallon that in her memoir she’s open about marriage being a lot of work, saying that at one point they needed counseling. “The thing about marriage counseling is, I was one of those wives who [thought] ‘I’m taking you to marriage counseling – so you can be fixed, Barack Obama,’” she said. “Because I was like, ‘I’m perfect.’ I was like, ‘Dr. X, please fix him.’”

Mrs. Obama soon realized she had some things to work on as well, telling Fallon. “And then our counselor looked over at me. I was like, ‘What are you looking at? I’m perfect.’ Marriage counseling was a turning point for me understanding it wasn’t up to my husband to make me happy,” Michelle recalled. “That I had to learn how to fill myself up and have to put myself up higher on my priority list.”As for why she told this story, she said she wanted young people to know marriage isn’t easy.

Have you picked up a copy of Becoming yet?

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Michelle Obama Asked A Marriage Counselor To “Fix” Barack was originally published on hiphopwired.com