Watch: Cardi B Gets To The Bag For The NSFW “Money” Video

Way before the drama with Offset and before the Grammy nominations came down, Cardi B put everybody on notice that she was all about two things: Her daughter Kulture and the money. She teamed up with J White, her producer from “Bodak Yellow,” to create another smash single in “Money” and now the heavily seductive video is out.
From the early teasers fans got on social media, Cardi put herself up in a case to look like a million bucks and also referenced her past as a dancer by literally standing on top of dancers doing some serious pole acrobatics. If this is the most avant-garde strip club you’ve ever seen, it’s probably true. Cardi’s even naked in some spots and breast feeding baby Kulture, too! Video so crazy you gotta see it to believe all of it happened.
Released in October, “Money” is the first single from Cardi since April’s Invasion Of Privacy album. On social media, she touted the success of her debut album making history as the first album by a female artist to have all of its tracks go gold or better. “BIG MOMMA BARDI !!,” she captioned on Instagram. “Im happy my album is amazing but I got sooo much pressure an anxiety cause I know I gotta kill it with my second one ”
