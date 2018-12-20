Travis Scott Will Reportedly Performing at the Super Bowl With Maroon 5

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

The NFL is really reaching to snatch that Black audience back. According to TMZ, Travis Scott will be performing at the Super Bowl LII in 2019 with Maroon 5 headlining.

Scott has yet to confirm the report, but many folks on Twitter are already raving about the possibility of the “Sicko Mode” performer taking on the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Feb. 3 in Atlanta.

Sneaker News has also theorized that Scott might be working with the Nike Jordan Brand to release a limited-edition shoe, similar to Justin Timberlake’s Air Jordan 3 “JTH.”

TMZ has also reported rumors that Cardi B and Big Boi could be making guest appearances. These two would make a little more sense considering their collaborations with Maroon 5 and Adam Levine on “Girls Like You” and “Mic Jack,” respectively. When the NFL first announced Maroon 5 as the headliners for the 2019 Super Bowl, many people in the hip-hop community felt slighted. With the game taking place in Atlanta, artists felt like the NFL should be paying homage to the city’s roots in the genre by choosing performers who were from the ATL.

Waka Flocka told TMZ in September that it would only be right if they picked someone from the city.

“You’re coming to the biggest Black state in America,” Flocka said. “Why wouldn’t you let a Black artist perform and show the world that we’re progressing? That’s not cool.”

But there have also been many reports that the reason why they haven’t had a Black artist is that many are turning the NFL down due to their solidarity with Colin Kaepernick. Even Cardi has said that she’d never perform at the Super Bowl unless NFL rehired Colin Kaepernick.

While we wait for Scott to confirm whether or not this is a go, Meek Mill has already tweeted his feelings on the matter. To be honest, we feel the same.

