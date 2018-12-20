Kanye West Thanks Chance The Rapper For Helping Him Find His Faith In Jesus Christ Again

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Chance the Rapper recently announced that he was taking a sabbatical to study the word of God. The rapper has always been outspoken about his love for Christ and fans love to see it.

According to The Christian Post, Kanye West is thanking Chance the Rapper for helping him guide his way back to reconnecting with God.

Kanye said, “You have to see and feel how happy I am and how strong my family is. We are even stronger because of this through the love and grace of God. I need to speak about how Chance demanding that we record in Chicago reconnected me with my roots and also my faith in Jesus Christ.”

Nevertheless, the two Chicago natives came together in the studio to create an album. Although the album didn’t get completed while their Kanye spoke to Chance about his faith.

Kanye has talked about his faith and God in the past. He believes that God calls us to love one another.

