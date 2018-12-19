Michelle Obama Reveals What She Was REALLY Thinking During Donald Trump’s Inauguration [Video]

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

via Bossip:

After announcing that she’s extending the tour for her New York Times Bestselling book, Michelle Obama made her way to New York City to stop by “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Michelle not only joined Jimmy in surprising a few people riding on the 30 Rock elevators but of course, she sat down for an interview.

SEE ALSO: Michelle Obama Shares Funny Story About President Barack Obama’s Car When He Was In Law School [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Check out the footage below as Mrs. Obama talks about marriage counseling, channeling stories for her book, and what she was really thinking after Donald Trump’s inauguration.

See photos of Michelle Obama below!

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM: