David & Tamela Mann Helping Christian Couples Make “Good Love” With New Album

Ask David Mann & Tamela Mann and they’ll tell you there’s room for Jesus in all places of your life…even in the bedroom.

The Grammy Award-winning gospel artist and actress has joined forces with her NAACP Image Award-winning actor husband to create an album about intimacy minus the swearing and cursing.

In an interview with Christian Post, Tamela describes “Us Against the World” as a celebration of her 30-year marriage to her husband set to R&B grooves. David agreed, saying “It’s about music to make love, not to have sex.”

A project for my body, your body AND the body of Christ.

