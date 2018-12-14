Ever since Lakewood pastor John Gray gifted his wife a $200,000 Lamborghini truck to celebrate their marriage vow renewal and anniversary, he’s been catching heat for it all over social media. Now he’s fighting back.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

In an Instagram video taken at the celebration Sunday, Gray, now the pastor at Relentless Church in Greenville, South Carolina, led his wife to a bow-wrapped car and handed her the keys while saying “Lamborghini Urus.”

He wrote on Instagram Tuesday, “God helped me to make my wife’s dream come true. Why not? She’s made mine come true!” On Thursday in a Facebook Live video, Gray stated that vehicle was purchased with “not a nickel, not a penny” of his salary from the church or other church money.

Okay now #Pastor! 👏🏾 #JohnGray surprised his wife with a new #Lamborghini SVU for their 8th year wedding anniversary! pic.twitter.com/hwumKVmBk9 — Current Tingz (@currenttingz) December 10, 2018

He said he saved money for years and drew on a variety of sources financially including his second book deal and the fourth season of The Book Of John Gray, his television show on Oprah Winfrey‘s OWN network to pay for the vehicle. He also shared the story of how on his honeymoon eight years ago, he and his wife Aventer were so broke that they had to share a shrimp cocktail.

Aventer defended her husband on Sunday on Instagram saying, “I don’t see anyone screaming about how basketball players drive what they do while you paying $$$ to see them play in arenas and on fields. We don’t live for people! We love for God!”

She added, “[He] gives away cars, full houses of furniture, clothes off his back!”

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Pastor John Gray Defends Gifting His Wife A $200K Lamborghini For Their Anniversary [VIDEO] was originally published on praisehouston.com