Gary’s Tea: Offset Wants To Be With Cardi B & Kulture For Christmas, Erica Dixon To Return To “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” & More

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Offset and Cardi B have been making headlines lately because they are no longer together, but he wants a miracle for Christmas. Gary With Da Tea reported that Offset wants to spend Christmas with Cardi B and their daughter, Kulture.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

This is Kulture’s first Christmas and he wants to bring her gifts as well as Cardi B. Gary thinks that he should just send some gifts, but Rickey Smiley mentioned he should be able to spend the holiday with his baby despite what him and Cardi are going through.

SEE ALSO: 50 Cent Plays Marriage Counselor To Cardi B And Offset

In other news, Erica Dixon is returning to “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta.” Erica left the show a couple seasons ago, but she’s coming back and showing off her new man. Some might be shocked because it’s allegedly a friend of Scrappy’s, but we will have to watch and see how this all pans out.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Related

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show: