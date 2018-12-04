CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

#Hov49: Fans Weigh In On Some Of Jay-Z’s Guest Verses

Leave a comment

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Yahoo! Wireless Festival

Source: WENN.com / WENN

December 4th is a Hip-Hop holiday! To celebrate another year for rapper and mogul Jay-Z, we had some of his biggest fans discuss some of their favorite guest verses from Hov! Jigga has many to chose from so hit us up on any Social Platform and let us know what is your favorite!

Mya Best of Me Remix Featuring Jay-Z

Matt said: Best of Me Remix because it puts me back in that time era of Harlem shaking at parties & going to Skate Key 2-5. Drug Dealers Anonymous, Blackout, Get Throwed, Go Crazy all bars & flow!

DMX “Blackout” Featuring The Lox and Jay-Z

Smitty Harrison said: So many legends on 1 joint and Jay lost his mind. Between ghetto nigga putting up Will Smith numbers and the beeper dun changed ya dead bitch the reaper dun came I was turned out!

Memphis Bleek “Is That Your Chick” Featuring Missy Elliot & Jay-Z

Terron Edmonds said: He popped on the track, spit at a ridiculous rate, knowing fully his verse was probably as true as it gets.

Don’t get mad at me/ I don’t love ’em I fuck ’em/ I don’t chase ’em I duck ’em/ I replace ’em with another one/ You had to see she keep calling me Big (And another one!)/ And my name is Jay-Z/ She was all on my dick/ Gradually I’m taking over your bitch/ Coming over your shit/ Got my feet up on you sofas, man/ I mean a hostess for my open hand/ You coming home to dishes and empty soda cans/ I got your bitch up in my Rover man/ I never kiss her, I never hold her hand/ In fact I diss her I’m a bolder man/ I’mma pimp her, it’s over man/ When I twist her in the Gold sedan/ Like I’m Goldie man, you’re bitch chose man/ Jigga man, iceberg with the frozen hands/ Wedding bands don’t make it rosy man

Timbaland “Lobster & Scrimp” Featuring Jay-Z

Drewsean Williams saidIn that moment was when I started to listen to jay heavy… Lyrically, on that song… I became a fan.

Puff Daddy ft Jay Z Biggie Smalls – Young G’s

Michael Walton said: no one knew a lot about Hov then he gave us a lil insight and the verse on Kanye Dropout CD he went hard on the never let you down even tho he had two verses.

Drake “Light up” Featuring Jay Z

RocSmoov Waters said: I feel like that was one of his first true “OG” features he was dropping keys and really blessing drake with game.

 

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

The Life & Times Of Jay-Z (Photo Gallery)

30 photos Launch gallery

The Life & Times Of Jay-Z (Photo Gallery)

Continue reading The Life & Times Of Jay-Z (Photo Gallery)

The Life & Times Of Jay-Z (Photo Gallery)

#Hov49: Fans Weigh In On Some Of Jay-Z’s Guest Verses was originally published on kysdc.com

birthday , Jay-Z

comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close