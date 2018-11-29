Entertainment Weekly has revealed the covers for the Entertainers of the Year featuring the women of Crazy Rich Asians, the women of Black Panther and Cardi B!
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Cardi is being recognized for her smash April album, Invasion of Privacy which has since gone double platinum and spawned numerous hits such as “I Like It,” “Ring,” “Bickenhead” and “Be Careful,” not to mention “Bartier Carti.”
The women of Black Panther (Angela Bassett, Danai Gurira, Lupita Nyong’o, and Letitia Wright) are being honored for their work on the film which became the third highest grossing movie in US box-office history!
See the covers for Cardi and Black Panther below.
ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:
- Kim Porter’s Funeral In Pictures And Videos
- Dwight Howard Allegedly Outed By Gay Ex-Boyfriend, Twitter Is In Shambles
- Kevin Hart & Wife Eniko Are Receiving Backlash For Kid’s Birthday Party Theme
Cardi B, The Women of ‘Black Panther’ Named EW’s “Entertainers Of The Year” was originally published on theboxhouston.com