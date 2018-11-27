Stephanie Hollifield is a proud mother to her adopted two-year-old daughter Haley. However, she had a come to Jesus moment with her daughter’s hair.

On Facebook she wrote “Dear Black Friends of Social Media” and said, “This clueless white momma is humbly coming to you to ask your help with Haley’s hair. I have asked my friends. I have asked strangers in Publix with kids with cute hair, and I’m still not getting it. We wash once a week. We do the water, leave in conditioner, oil, and hot towel every morning. We’ve tried more products, no products, less products. We are gentle as can be, but she still requires at least 6 minutes of cuddles after the trauma of her daily hair combing. I feel like it looks great for about an hour or two and then it is tangly and clumpy again. This picture is 3 hours into the day. What am I doing wrong? I have literally bought every product that has been recommended to us. I desperately want to get this right!”

White Mother Begs For Help With Her Black Daughter’s Hair was originally published on newsone.com